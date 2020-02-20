Accounting firms honored as Fortune's 2020 "100 Best Companies to Work For"

Accounting firms and related businesses have been honored as part of Fortune's 2020 "100 Best Companies to Work For" list.

Fortune's list was compiled using data from the annual Great Place to Work U.S. workforce study, which represented more than 4.1 million employees this year. Employees anonymously responded to more than 60 survey questions, which polled them on how their workplace helps them grow and build trust within their organizations.

"Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do," the report noted. "We analyze these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce makeup, and what’s typical in their industry and region."

Accounting firms and related businesses on the 2020 list include (by rank):

11. Intuit

21. Plante Moran

25. EY

32. KPMG

34. Protiviti

36. PwC

41. Accenture

45. Deloitte

66. Ryan LLC

81. Crowe

For the full list, head to Great Place to Work's site here.

