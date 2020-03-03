Accounting firms named to NAFE's 2020 Top Companies for Executive Women

The National Association for Female Executives has announced its 2020 list of the Top Companies for Executive Women, presented by Working Mother magazine, which includes a number of prominent accounting firms.

The annual list looks to honor U.S. businesses in which female leadership and mentorship is well-represented.

"Now in its 22nd year, this list captures women’s progress moving into senior leadership roles," the list notes on Working Mother. "The winning organizations have high female representation in key management positions, and programs and policies that help women reach the top."

Certain companies on the list were further highlighted as "Top 10" in their commitment to female leadership, including Big Four firms EY and KPMG.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, we need a new kind of leader — someone who inspires others and is committed to sustaining an inclusive and caring culture where everyone feels a sense of belonging," said Kelly Grier, EY US chair and managing partner, in a statement. "We are committed to developing and empowering our women by providing equal access to opportunities and experiences, including mentorship and sponsorship programs, so they can bring out the best in themselves and others.”

All accounting firms and related businesses included on the 2020 list include:



EY

KPMG

Accenture

BDO USA

Deloitte

Grant Thornton

Moss Adams

For the full list, head to Working Mother's site here.



