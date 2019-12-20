Top New Products 2020: Call for nominations

Accounting Today has issued a call for submissions for its 2020 Top New Products report.

The report, which will appear in February, will recognize the best new and significantly improved products aimed at tax and accounting professionals, as judged by the editors of Accounting Today.

Products for consideration must be designed for the tax and accounting profession; must have been released no earlier than January 2019; and must be currently available (i.e., not in beta testing) in the U.S. market.

Submissions must include:



Release date

Pricing

A Web site URL and/or phone number for customer contact

200 words or less describing the product's functionality and its relevance to the tax and accounting profession

A digital image or logo for the product, if available. (Images can be in JPG, EPS or TIFF format, at 300 dpi or higher.)

We will accept up to three submissions per vendor, or three per major division of a vendor.

Submissions may be sent by e-mail to AcToday@sourcemedia.com, and must be received NO LATER than Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. For additional questions about eligibility, submissions, etc., e-mail AcToday@sourcemedia.com

