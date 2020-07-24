AccountingGo releases free accounting software, firm roster

AccountingGo has released its free accounting software platform in several major U.S. cities.

AccountingGo works by providing a free directory of young accounting and advisory firms, with the idea that they provide more personal, affordable services. The company focuses on firms less than three years old and provides search filter options such as location, specialty and industry.

Especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted businesses and incomes, people need affordable accounting options more than ever. AccountingGo was launched to alleviate the problem.

To help ensure the quality of listed firms, AccountingGo requires that at least one of their owners have an active CPA license, and the company verifies the license prior to listing a firm.

AccountingGo also aims to support entrepreneurship by enabling newer firms to reach potential clients for free.

New cities are being added every week to AccountingGo’s release roster. There is no payment required from firms to be listed on the platform and the company does not endorse any firm over another.

Current cities listed on AccountingGo include Austin, Dallas (pictured), Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland (Oregon), San Antonio, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.



