AFWA names 2020 'Women Who Count' award winners

The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance announced the recipients of its 2020 Women Who Count Awards during the virtual Women Who Count Awards luncheon held during its Women Who Count Conference on Oct. 30.

"This year’s recipients demonstrate a drive to take on challenges and strive for success," AFWA wrote in a statement. "They are leaders in their companies and communities. They have earned the trust and respect of their clients and peers, and they show enthusiasm toward their career and the accounting and finance industry."

This year's recipients include:



AFWA Emerging Leader: Anna Raney (director of leadership and culture, Polston Tax and Accounting, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Chapter)

AFWA Emerging Leader: Emma Caldwell (controller, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Peoria, Illinois, member-at-large)

AFWA Growth Award: Lauren Akers (tax senior associate, Allison Mott CPA, Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City Chapter)

AFWA Growth Award: Jennifer Collins (audit manager, Grant Thornton, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tulsa Chapter)

AFWA Industry Professional: Andrea Wilt (financial advisor, Premier Financial Partners, Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Chapter)

AFWA Small Business Award: Liz Mason (CEO/founder, High Rock Accounting, Scottsdale, Arizona, Phoenix Chapter)

AFWA Academic Award: Madeleine Trimble (assistant professor, accounting, College of Business, Illinois State University, Peoria, Illinois)

AFWA President’s Award: Dorothy Ashley (East Mesa Chapter, Mesa, Arizona)

Additional awards and honors include:

AFWA Chapter Achievement:



Membership: District of Columbia Chapter

Communications: Denver Chapter

Programming: Kansas City Chapter

Scholarship: Denver Chapter

Public Service: Illinois State University Chapter

AFWA Chapter Milestones:



New York Chapter: 80 years

Buffalo, New York Chapter: 70 years

Richmond, Virginia Chapter: 70 years

Denver, Colorado Chapter: 70 years

Jackson, Mississippi Chapter: 60 years

Ames, Iowa Chapter: 30 years

Troy, Michigan Chapter: 10

