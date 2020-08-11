AICPA announces 2020-21 Legacy Scholars

The American Institute of CPAs granted $764,500 in academic scholarships to 150 students as part of the AICPA Legacy Scholars program.

The annual program helps fund students' journeys to becoming CPAs through a variety of scholarships. Funded by the AICPA, the AICPA Foundation and partners, the Legacy Scholars program consists of six distinct scholarships awarding $3,000 to $10,000 per student.

“The Legacy Scholars program identifies some of the most talented accounting students from a wide range of backgrounds and offers them the financial assistance, resources and guidance to help them begin their career,” said Joanne Fiore, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants’ vice president of professional media, academic and student engagement, in a statement. “The AICPA is committed to fostering the next generation of CPAs and assuring they have the technology skills needed to advance the profession. We look forward to seeing the achievements these scholars bring to the profession in the coming years.”

The 2020-21 Legacy Scholars program scholarships include:



AICPA/Robert Half Student Scholarship Award: A $10,000 scholarship for up to four undergraduate and graduate students who intend to earn their CPA license.

A $10,000 scholarship for up to four undergraduate and graduate students who intend to earn their CPA license. AICPA Scholarship Award for Minority Accounting Students: $3,000 to $5,000 scholarships awarded to approximately 90 outstanding minority students to encourage their study of accounting.

$3,000 to $5,000 scholarships awarded to approximately 90 outstanding minority students to encourage their study of accounting. AICPA Foundation Two-year Transfer Scholarship Award: $5,000 scholarships awarded to approximately 20 students transferring from a two-year to a four-year program to complete their accounting degrees.

$5,000 scholarships awarded to approximately 20 students transferring from a two-year to a four-year program to complete their accounting degrees. AICPA John L. Carey Scholarship Award: A $5,000 scholarship for to up to five non-accounting or business degree holders pursuing graduate degrees in accounting.

A $5,000 scholarship for to up to five non-accounting or business degree holders pursuing graduate degrees in accounting. AWSCPA Scholarship Award: A $5,000 scholarship given to up to four outstanding women pursuing a degree in accounting.

New this year is the AICPA Foundation Scholarship for Future CPAs, which provides $5,000 to up to 25 outstanding students to encourage them to major in accounting and pursue the CPA license after graduation.

For the complete list of 2020-21 Legacy Scholarship recipients, visit ThisWaytoCPA's site here.