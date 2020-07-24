AICPA announces 2020 'Standing Ovation' award recipients

The American Institute of CPAs announced the recipients of its fifth annual Standing Ovation award, given to CPAs age 40 and under. Recipients were honored during the ongoing AICPA Engage 2020 conference.

Eleven CPAs were recognized in all, representing the personal finance and information technology sectors.

“Financial planning and technology advisory services are two areas where CPAs are extremely well suited to add value to clients and businesses. To continue to meet these needs, it’s important that we have a pipeline of talented, young CPAs moving up in these areas,” said Jeannette Koger, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants vice president of advisory services and credentialing, in a statement. “The recipients of this year’s Standing Ovation honors have had an impressive impact on both the profession and their communities at a young age.”

The five recipients of the Personal Financial Planning Standing Ovation award all hold the PFS credential and were honored during the AICPA’s Advanced Personal Financial Planning Conference during Engage.

The 2020 PFP Standing Ovation recipients, in alphabetical order, are:



Nathan Byers —Madison, Wisc.

Drew Digby — Brentwood, Tenn.

Conner Kolodge — St Louis Park, Minn.

Shane Mason, — Brooklyn, N.Y.

Joshua Morris — Plano, Texas

Six CPAs who hold the Certified Information Technology Professional specialty credential were also recognized for their contributions to the information management and technology assurance sectors. They were honored during the Practitioners and TECH+ conference at Engage 2020.

The 2020 IMTA Standing Ovation recipients, in alphabetical order, are:



Phyllis Amdur — Arlington, Virginia

Marisa Doras Bayoro — Dacula, Georgia

Julien Marais — Cote Saint-Luc, Quebec, Canada

Dean Papadopoulos — Forest Hills, New York

Jon Powell — Atlanta, Georgia

Kevin Wang — Birmingham, Alabama

For more information on the Standing Ovation awards, head to the AICPA's site here.

