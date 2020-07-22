Aprio teams with CPAsNET

Aprio LLP, a Top 50 Firm based in Atlanta, and CPAsNET, a community of accounting and business consulting firms, have formed a strategic partnership.

Under a five-year pact, Aprio will give CPAsNET member firms technical guidance, support and access to more than 20 specialty services, including information related to R&D tax credits, state and local tax, cybersecurity and international tax.

The partnership with CPAsNET will offer Aprio services to the 20 U.S. firms and more than 120 international firms within CPAsNET.

“As our profession becomes more competitive and client needs become more sophisticated, providing a comprehensive range of services and technical acumen is key to growing and retaining a loyal client base,” said Aprio CEO and managing partner Richard Kopelman (pictured) in a statement Tuesday. “Today’s announcement builds on Aprio’s commitment to helping CPA firms grow through the partnership program the firm launched in 2018, which currently serves over 60 CPA firms across the United States. The partnership with CPAsNET is another example of how Aprio is providing innovative ways to serve our fellow CPA firms and their clients.”



Led by accounting thought leader and Accounting Today contributor Sarah Dobek, CPAsNET selects member firms based on the expertise and business acumen they offer to business owners in geographically exclusive marketplaces. Through its partnership with Aprio, CPAsNET is helping its member firms and clients receive industry expertise.

“It is evident that Aprio shares the same values and entrepreneurial spirit of our member firms,” said Dobek in a statement. “Like our community, Aprio is willing to share openly and freely with peer firms. We feel this relationship is a great fit and will help all our member firms deliver critical specialty services clients need today with a high degree of expertise and client satisfaction.”