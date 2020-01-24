BDO launches digital advisory business

BDO USA LLP has united several of its technology consulting practices under a new BDO Digital business.

The new digital advisory business is focusing on services such as data governance, cybersecurity, data privacy, data analytics, IT outsourcing, application development, cloud deployment, IT managed services and a variety of others, according to Stephanie Giammarco, a partner at BDO USA and co-leader of BDO Digital.

“BDO has been providing technology consulting services for our clients for decades,” she told Accounting Today. “The decision to create BDO Digital was really centered on one main goal, which was taking that existing depth and experience from our myriad technology advisory practices and bringing them together to create a holistic collection of technology and transformation strategy capabilities, tailored by industry and designed for the middle market. The combination expands and enhances our advisory and technology services. We will continue to build out our digital capabilities through innovation and investment in top talent and with strategic partners and acquisitions.”

The group is an outgrowth is an acquisition that Chicago-based BDO made in July 2018 of SWC Technology Partners , an IT and consulting services company based in nearby Oak Brook, Illinois. SWC’s former president, Bob Knott, is co-leader of BDO Digital with Giammarco. He and his team are forming the core of BDO Digital. The firm is also bringing in staff from other practices, and BDO Digital will have a total of approximately 400 professionals, most of them with expertise in technology and strategic consulting.

The firm is focusing on industries such as private equity, health care, financial services and real estate. But it also has existing clients in other sectors, such as retail, manufacturing, technology and insurance. Its website includes testimonials from IRC Retail Centers, drive maker Wittenstein North America, cybersecurity provider Hermanson and Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

“We do serve clients in virtually every industry,” said Giammarco. “Most importantly, BDO Digital will provide holistic digital advisory services for the middle market with a focus on an industry perspective.”

Digital advisory services have also been spreading to other parts of BDO’s international network. “This initiative is focused on the U.S., but we’ll absolutely leverage the global network of the BDO member firms, many of whom are also focused on building out their digital capabilities,” said Giammarco.