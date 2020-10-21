Bloomberg expands international tax coverage

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting has expanded its coverage of international tax research to more than 220 countries, with analysis of corporate taxation, value-added taxes and international withholding taxes, along with the changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company offers a VAT Navigator that covers value-added taxes, goods and services taxes, and sales tax laws and practices on a country-by-country basis, with 75 different compliance topics.

The system also includes Country Guides with regularly updated country-specific overviews of direct tax regimes, written by in-country experts discussing corporate taxation, direct taxes and special tax regimes, along with mandatory disclosure rules.

The International Withholding Tax Chart Builder helps businesses compare the withholding tax effects of investing or offering services in various countries. It shows both domestic and treaty rates for different types of income streams and payments, with links to relevant treaty articles.



Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum in New York .

Many nations have been updating their tax rules in response to the pandemic, and the system keeps track of them. “Countries across the globe are making significant changes to their tax regimes on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued digitalization of the global economy,” said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting, in a statement Monday. “With our partnerships with in-country experts across the globe, tax professionals can rely on Bloomberg Tax to stay on top of changes in global taxation laws and regulations and help their clients and organizations make better decisions in a time of great uncertainty.”