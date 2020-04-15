Botkeeper adds Intellistack to address firm needs during pandemic

Botkeeper, which provides an artificial-intelligence bookkeeping solution, has added Intellistack to its partner program. Intellistack provides data-driven strategic accounting, finance, HR and growth solutions to startups and small and midsized businesses looking to scale; the company joins the Botkeeper ecosystem to address firm needs around keeping doors open during the CVID-19 pandemic, while balancing the cost to do so.

“We saw an opportunity to drive our technology to the next level.” said Slava Heretz, Founder & CEO of IntelliStack. “As a technology company, Botkeeper allows us to be nimble and contend with the cloud solutions out there offering accounting work.”

“Our main goal is to enable and sustain the success of our clients’ businesses,” said Slava Heretz, founder and CEO of Intellistack, in a statement. “One of our services right now is not only to provide resources on what to theoretically do — we’re actually going to step in to help you with Paycheck Protection Program applications, driving initiative during these tough times, and ensuring our clients can ride out the dip. We’re here to help you recover.”

“We’re always looking to partner with growing, tech forwarded, and client centric firms that help their clients realize their goals,” said Enrico Palmerino, CEO at Botkeeper. “Intellistack’s solution does just that. As a local firm, I remember speaking with the founder when they first launched and thinking, ‘Here is a firm that is going to shake things up in the bookkeeping market’. To see how quickly they have grown in the past few years and now become a partner to their future growth, is truly remarkable.”

Botkeeper adds between five and fifteen partners to its ecosystem monthly. A spokesperson for the company said that since the rise of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company has seen a spike in exploratory conversations as CPAs navigate the ‘new normal’ and prepare for the future.

