Botkeeper hires Jody Padar as VP of strategy

Jody Padar has joined Botkeeper, the firm that touts itself as providing “automated bookkeeping with a human touch.”

Padar, author of “The Radical CPA: New Rules for the Future-Ready Firm,” and founder/CEO and principal of New Vision CPA Group, joins the firm as vice president of strategy.



Padar is a well-known advocate for tech adoption and general forward-thinking behavior inside the profession. On top of her book, she also hosted the podcast “Let’s Get Radical,” where she dug into company’s finances and gave advice on how to revamp business.

Padar has been working with Botkeeper over the last 18 months, helping evolve their technology based on customer feedback.

"Botkeeper exceeded our hopes and quickly became a partner I sought to join forces with," Padar said in a statement. "Botkeeper shares the same values we have for excellent service, expertise, curating a technology-driven environment which I am excited to be a part of, and which our customers, and the accounting industry as a whole, will significantly benefit from."

"I'm so excited to have Jody join the team," added Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper, in a statement. "As an early cloud adopter and practice management innovator, this role will be a commitment to the accounting industry in a way most software vendors can only dream of."

Botkeeper develops AI to help automate bookkeeping and broader accounting functions for accounting firms. While the company purported early on to be a “robo-accounting” service whose accounting is provided solely by artificial intelligence, in fact the company also uses offshore accountants in the Philippines to validate its AI-driven accounting services.

