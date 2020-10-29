BPM expands in Southern California

Top 50 Firm BPM LLP announced that it is expanding into Los Angeles County by adding in Rossi LLP, a full-service CPA firm in Long Beach, effective Nov. 1.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This year has been one of many changes, and thankfully many positive ones for BPM and our new team in Long Beach,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace in a statement. “We continue to look for business combination partners who are dedicated to providing our clients, community and colleagues with wow experiences, even during uncertain times.”

Rossi LLP, which was founded in 1984, offers accounting, auditing, tax, consulting and forensic accounting services to clients across the country, with a concentration in Southern California.

“With this combination, we are extremely well positioned to expand our capabilities and give our clients access to a large network of experts and resources that a local firm just cannot provide,” said Al Rossi, who is joining BPM as of counsel, in a statement. “BPM’s stellar reputation for its client service and acuity in specialty services means more opportunities to assist businesses at any stage of their lifecycle, from startup to wind-down.”