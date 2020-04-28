Celonis debuts AI-driven accounts payable software

Celonis, which makes process mining software, has debuted a new suite of operational software including for accounts payable. The software is powered by artificial intelligence.

Celonis Operational Applications combine Celonis’ process mining engine with business context, AI and automation to detect friction in processes and take intelligent action to optimize business operations for the desired outcome.



The first operational applications built on the enhanced Celonis platform are Accounts Payable and Materials Management in Supply Chain, which Celonis believes are two of the most mission-critical areas in any enterprise. Both are immediately available.

Process mining software works by using AI to discover, monitor and improve real (rather than assumed) processes by extracting knowledge from event logs readily available in information systems. The idea is for process mining to offer objective, fact-based insights, derived from actual event logs, that help staff audit, analyze and improve existing business processes by answering both compliance-related and performance-related questions.

“Celonis has been the pioneer in moving process mining from theory into becoming the B2B solution for frictionless operations at an unprecedented scale,” said Alexander Rinke, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis, in a statement. “With the launch of the next-generation platform for Operational Applications, we are leveraging the full potential of AI-enhanced process mining – not as a way to supplant the human workers but to instead make their jobs enjoyable and productive. Operational Applications connect to enterprise systems in real time to put AI to work directly in your operations, so you can react as the market shifts. We can now say to customers: it’s as simple as this, you set your desired business outcomes and we’ll steer you to it.”

