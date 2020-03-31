Continuous Testing for U.S. CPA Exam candidates to begin July 1

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, the American Institute of CPAs and testing administrator Prometric announced on Tuesday a new Continuous Testing model for U.S. CPA Exam candidates, to begin July 1, 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Continuous Testing model will replace the existing Testing Window model for the CPA Exam, which permits candidates to only test during a designated time frame.

Under the new testing model, candidates will be allowed to take the exam year-round, with no restriction, only having to wait on receiving scores from prior attempts of the same section, or when a major change is made to the exam.

"The 55 U.S. Boards of Accountancy enthusiastically support the move to Continuous Testing, as it positions candidates to re-take sections while information is top of mind and may shorten the time needed to complete the four-section Exam," said the NASBA examination team in a statement. "We will continue to serve as a resource to the boards as they work to make the necessary changes to legislation in order to make the transition. In the interim, candidates are asked to visit NASBA’s website to confirm that their Board of Accountancy has transitioned to the new model."

The organizations previously announced that the 2020 Q2 testing window for the exam will be extended from June 10 to June 30, 2020.

For more information on the Continuous Testing model, head to NASBA's site here.

