NASBA, AICPA and Prometric announce emergency testing period

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, the American Institute of CPAs and testing administrator Prometric announced on Thursday an emergency CPA Exam testing period in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

"We understand candidates are concerned about their testing options and, therefore, we are implementing this emergency testing period to provide additional testing opportunities," said the NASBA examination team in a statement. "As part of this procedure, the 2020 Q2 testing window will be extended from June 10, 2020, to June 30, 2020."

NASBA previously announced that it will extend all Notices to Schedule expiring between April 1 and June 30, 2020, until Sept. 30, 2020. Prometric will also waive all rescheduling fees.

For the latest updates, visit NASBA's social media channels and their site here.

