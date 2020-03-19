Coronavirus delays 2020 CPA Exam testing

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, the American Institute of CPAs, Prometric and the state boards of accountancy have announced how the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak will affect 2020 CPA Exam candidates.

Prometric previously announced that it will close test centers in the United States and Canada for a period of 30 days. The test administrator stated that it anticipates re-opening its test centers on April 16, but specific dates will depend on specific circumstances, which are changing at a daily pace. Prometric states there is no action required for candidates at this time. Furthermore, Prometric said it will cancel scheduled appointments and clear the Notices to Schedule for candidates to reschedule at their convenience.

According to a NASBA customer service associate, an NTS "not only refer[s] to those who have previously passed sections, [but] applies to all candidates who were approved to sit for the CPA exams and have an open NTS that will be expiring within the April 1–June 30, 2020, time frame."

NASBA has recommended that state boards of accountancy extend all NTS with expirations between April 1–June 30, until Sept. 30, 2020. No action is required by candidates at this time, and there is no need to contact either NASBA or a board of accountancy. NASBA is urging candidates to monitor their social media channels and website for updates on when NTS extensions are completed.

NASBA stated that it will identify all candidates who have an open NTS and credit expiring through June 30, 2020. NASBA will provide this information to boards with a recommendation to grant an extension of credit if the candidate is "impacted by circumstances beyond their control." With the closings of many board offices, decisions to extend conditional credit will not be finalized until the boards resume their normal operations. NASBA again urges candidates that there is currently no need to contact boards.

