Crowe Global grows revenue 3.5% to $4.4B

Crowe Global, the eighth largest network of audit, tax and advisory firms, reported global revenues of $4.4 billion in 2019, an increase of 3.5 percent (not counting the impact of foreign currency exchange), the network’s eighth year of consecutive growth.

On a regional basis, the greatest degree of growth came in Latin America, which increased 13 percent in revenue, followed by Africa by 12 percent, North America by 8 percent and Europe by 6 percent. On a country basis, the biggest increases were seen in Indonesia (75 percent), India (28 percent), Canada (14 percent) and the Netherlands (12 percent).

In terms of services, Crowe increased its tax advisory revenues by 10 percent over the past 12 months. Crowe also expanded its HR advisory practice into new territories and grew its audit revenues an unspecified amount.

"I am very pleased that we have continued to achieve growth over the last 12 months,” said Crowe Global CEO David Mellor in a statement. “Volatility in foreign currency exchange rates and unstable economic conditions in several regions have resulted in a challenging global trading environment for many.”

Crowe received awards in several countries last year, Mellon noted, including being named on one of the best workplaces in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

