Dates, times released for IRS Tax Forums

The IRS has unveiled its topics and days for this summer’s online slate of Nationwide Tax Forums.

Tax pros can attend up to 30 of the one-hour, live-streamed webinars, which will begin July 21 and continue through Aug. 20. Webinars will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The webinars will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern.

Topics to be covered will include tax credits, cybersecurity, advocating for immigrant taxpayers, practicing before the IRS, qualified business income, opportunity zones and worker classifications, among many others. Some seminars will also be in Spanish.

Early-bird registration has been extended to June 30 at 5 p.m. Eastern. Tax pros who register by the deadline qualify for a rate of $240 per person. The standard rate is $289. Those who previously registered for the live locations — shifted online this summer because of COVID-19 — may transfer their registration to the virtual format at no additional cost or request a refund (provided they do so by the June 30 deadline).

Participation will earn CE credits for CPAs, Enrolled Agents, Annual Filing Season Program participants, California Tax Education Council participants and CFPs.