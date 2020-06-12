Deadline extended: Accounting Today's 2020 VAR 100

The deadline has been extended for submissions to Accounting Today's VAR 100 ranking of the top value-added resellers of accounting and accounting-related software by revenue.

We are now accepting submissions for our 2020 rankings. To submit an application, please fill out the form at this link . The deadline for submissions has been extended until June 15. The 2020 VAR 100 will be published in our July issue.

If you have questions, please contact technology editor Ranica Arrowsmith at ranica.arrowsmith@arizent.com.