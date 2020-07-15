Deadline for MP Elite 2020 submissions extended

Due to extensive interest, Accounting Today is extending the deadline for submissions for its annual Managing Partner Elite list of top firm leaders to the end of the day Monday, July 20.

The MP Elite report, which will be published in the August issue, identifies and profiles approximately a dozen of the best leaders of public accounting firms of all sizes across the country. In a series of portraits of the most successful managing partners from small, midsized and large firms, the list identifies the qualities and characteristics that make a cutting-edge leader.

Candidates are judged on a wide array of tangible and intangible criteria, including:Quantitative data on revenue and staff growthThe growth and expansion strategies they have implementedTheir leadership in building talented, dedicated staffsInnovation in service lines, practice management, and client serviceAdoption and promotion of cutting-edge technology.

Candidates for the MP Elite must fulfill the role of firm leader, whatever their title — managing partner, managing shareholder, chief executive, president, etc. — of a U.S.-based public accounting firm with at least 15 staff members, and must have been in their position for at least four years.

In addition, previous members of the MP Elite list are not eligible for consideration for the next three years.

To be considered, candidates must answer ALL of the questions linked here. The deadline for submissions is Monday, July 20.

For further information on the submission process, contact danielle.lee@arizent.com.



