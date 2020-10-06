Deadline to register for stimulus payments extended

The deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment has been moved to Nov. 21, five weeks beyond the original deadline.

The additional time is solely for individuals who have not received their stimulus payment and who don’t normally file a return, the Internal Revenue Service said. For taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2019 tax return, that deadline remains Oct. 15.

“Any further extension beyond November would adversely impact our work on the 2020 and 2021 filing seasons,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.



Charles Rettig Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Under the CARES Act that Congress passed in March, individuals can receive up to $1,200, while married couples can get up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can receive up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

While most eligible U.S. taxpayers have automatically received their EIP, others who don’t have a filing obligation need to use the Non-Filers tool to register with the IRS. Typically, this includes people who receive little or no income.

The agency sent nearly 9 million letters in September to people who may be eligible for the $1,200 EIPs but who don’t normally file a return. This push encourages people to use the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov. The tool will not be available after Nov. 21.

“Time is running out for those who don’t normally file a tax return to get their payments,” Rettig added.