EisnerAmper partners with Redirect on real estate services

EisnerAmper has formed a strategic alliance with Redirect, a real estate technology consulting company that resells industry software such as MRI and Yardi. The two firms plan to leverage each other’s expertise to provide a holistic platform for real estate clients that incorporates both business advisory and technology capabilities.

The two firms have collaborated in the past and have several mutual clients. The partnership will work by EisnerAmper providing internal controls and financial systems expertise, while Redirect will contribute real estate management software implementation, optimization and support.

“One of the most valuable and unique aspects of this relationship is that we can help real estate owners, operators and real estate private equity funds both manage and utilize their financial data to enhance the information they provide to investors and the capital markets,” said Lisa Knee, co-leader of EisnerAmper’s national real estate practice and national leader of the Real Estate Private Equity Group, in a statement. “This ground-up approach will give them a huge advantage in the marketplace.”

“This collaboration represents a tremendous opportunity for clients to gain access to EisnerAmper’s advisory expertise alongside Redirect’s 20-plus years of hands-on real estate technology experience,” added Josh Malinoff, a principal at Redirect Consulting, in a statement. “We’re excited to work with EisnerAmper’s outstanding team and further assist real estate organizations gain unmatched efficiencies, improve controls and reduce risk.”