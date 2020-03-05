Georgetown, Santa Clara University top median salaries for accounting grads

New accounting graduates from Georgetown University have the highest median salary as they begin their careers, according to online education resource GradReports.

GradReports utilized data published by the U.S. Department of Education in November 2019 to compose its ranking. Schools are ranked according to the median salaries of bachelor degree in accounting graduates one year after college, with median debt used to break any salary ties. Schools needed to have a reported median salary and an unsuppressed sample size for graduates to be ranked, as well as offer at least one fully online degree.

The top 10 colleges by median salary of its graduates are:



1. Georgetown University: $83,100

2. Santa Clara University: $65,300

3. Fordham University: $65,300

4. Boston College: $64,900

5. Loyola Marymount University: $64,900

6. University of Notre Dame: $64,300

7. Bucknell University: $64,100

8. Lehigh University: $63,900

9. Villanova University: $63,700

10. University of Southern California: $63,400

For the full ranking, head to GradReports' site here.

