H&R Block again puts virtual prep in Walmart

H&R Block’s virtual prep service, Tax Pro Go, is now in 3,300 Walmart stores nationwide. The cost is $99, plus more for including state returns.

The service is available through Feb. 28. This will be the third year the service has been offered.

Clients upload their documents and then get matched with a tax pro for their situation and state, according to Karen Orosco, senior vice president of U.S. retail for H&R Block.

“H&R Block Tax Pro Go is the most convenient way for Walmart customers to have their taxes completed by a tax pro without visiting an office,” said Orosco, in a statement. “We encourage Walmart customers to spend more time doing things they enjoy instead of preparing their taxes. Clients simply upload their documents, get matched with the right tax pro for their situation and state, and the tax pro takes care of the rest.”

Tax Pro Go and H&R Block’s DIY tax software are also on Walmart.com.

