High-deductible plans can cover coronavirus costs: IRS

By Jeff Stimpson
March 12, 2020, 1:57 p.m. EDT
High-deductible health plans can pay for coronavirus-related testing and treatment without jeopardizing status. Those with a health savings account-eligible HDHP that covers these costs may also continue to contribute to an HSA.

In Notice 2020-15, the IRS said that health plans that otherwise qualify as HDHPs will not lose that status because they cover the cost of testing for or treatment of Covid-19 before plan deductibles are met. Vaccination costs continue to count as preventive care and can be paid for by an HDHP.

Also, many insurance companies have agreed to waive co-pays for testing.

