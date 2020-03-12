High-deductible plans can cover coronavirus costs: IRS

High-deductible health plans can pay for coronavirus-related testing and treatment without jeopardizing status. Those with a health savings account-eligible HDHP that covers these costs may also continue to contribute to an HSA.

In Notice 2020-15, the IRS said that health plans that otherwise qualify as HDHPs will not lose that status because they cover the cost of testing for or treatment of Covid-19 before plan deductibles are met. Vaccination costs continue to count as preventive care and can be paid for by an HDHP.

Also, many insurance companies have agreed to waive co-pays for testing.