Highway use tax returns for heavy vehicles due Aug. 31

Owners of most heavy highway vehicles must file their Form 2290, “Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return,” by Monday, Aug. 31.

The highway use tax applies to highway motor vehicles with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more. This generally includes large trucks, truck tractors and buses. The tax is based on the weight of the vehicle; many special rules apply.

The August deadline to file and pay the tax is for vehicles used on the road during July. Some taxpayers have the option of filing a 2290 on paper, but those with 25 or more taxed vehicles must e-file.

For owners who are unsure if they have to file, the IRS now has an online question-and-answer page. Paying the tax by credit card or debit card is no longer an option.

In 2019, the IRS received approximately 941,000 heavy-vehicle highway use returns.