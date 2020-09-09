Illinois CPA Society honors 2020 Women to Watch

The Illinois CPA Society, in partnership with the Society's Women’s Committee and the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, has announced the winners of the 2020 Women to Watch Awards.

The annual awards — presented across Experienced Leader and Emerging Leader categories — recognize local female professionals who have made significant contributions to the accounting profession, their firms and the development of future women leaders.

“It’s an honor and privilege to recognize the inspiring actions and achievements of these remarkable women,” said ICPAS president and CEO Todd Shapiro in a statement. “We are fortunate to have such dedicated leaders striving to increase gender equality in the CPA profession and paving the way for future generations of women in accounting and finance.”

This year's honorees will be recognized at the ICPAS Leadership Recognition and Awards Celebration on Sept. 17 as well as be featured guests at the ICPAS Women’s Leadership Forum on Oct. 23. Both events will be virtual this year.

The 2020 ICPAS Women to Watch Award winners are:

Experienced Leaders:



Carol Jessup — Professor of accountancy and department chair, University of Illinois Springfield

Emerging Leaders:



Lauren Bruce — Senior manager, Grant Thornton LLP

Senior manager, Grant Thornton LLP Hollis Hanson-Pollock — Associate practice fellow, Governmental Accounting Standards Board, and audit manager, Crowe LLP

For more on the 2020 Women to Watch recipients, head to ICPAS's site here.

