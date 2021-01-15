Illinois CPA Society names 2020 'Mary T. Washington' program grads

The Illinois CPA Society announced that 30 minority accounting college students have graduated from its 2020 Mary T. Washington Wylie Internship Preparation Program.

Now in its ninth year, the Internship Preparation Program is funded by donations to the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois’ Mary T. Washington Wylie Opportunity Fund. The program honors the legacy of Mary T. Washington, the first African-American female CPA in the country, by advancing diversity in the profession and providing opportunities for minority accounting students to succeed.

The program was held virtually from Jan. 6 - Jan. 8, 2021. Representatives from firms including the Big Four, Crowe and Grant Thornton led training sessions and conducted interviews for a range of paid accounting internships. All participating students also received a $500 scholarship to go toward their educational expenses.

"It was incredible to watch these students become more motivated, confident and better prepared to excel in the accounting and finance profession as each day passed,” said Kari Natale, senior director of the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois, in a statement. “If this class of scholars proves to be like the others that have come before, these emerging young professionals will truly accomplish things they never realized were possible.”

The 2020 Mary T. Washington Wylie Internship Preparation Program class, in alphabetical order, is as follows:



Masarrah Alsagher - University of Illinois at Chicago

Japhet Bampelenga - Southern Illinois University

Omidullah Barikzay - Augustana College

Tionne Battee - Northern Illinois University

Christian Cops - University of Illinois at Chicago

Brittany Frausto - Governors State University

Bernard Gilmore - DePaul University

Alexa Gonzalez - Illinois State University

Olivia Gunter - Triton College

Rexesha Hollis - University of St. Francis

Deandre Johnson - University of St. Francis

Michael Johnson - University of St. Francis

Anthony Moore - Kishwaukee College

Makkah Mujahid - Northern Illinois University

Robert Ndaye Muange - University of Illinois at Springfield

Sebastian Nunez - Arrupe College

Isaiah Olmos - Roosevelt University

Beauty Olonilua - Northern Illinois University

Lolade Onasanya - Harold Washington College

Kaydan Pascual - DePaul University

Isabel Rocha - DePaul University

David Rubio - Northeastern Illinois University

Osvaldo Ruiz - Aurora University

Angel Scott - Governors State University

Sila Shahab - DePaul University

Mitzi Soto - Governors State University

Kashane Taylor - Roosevelt University

Joao Tobias Palmeira - Southern Illinois University

Dylan Webb - Governors State

Nicholas Wilhoite - Northeastern Illinois University

For more on the Mary T. Washington Preparation Program, head to the ICPAS' site here.