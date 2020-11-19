Intuit introduces HubSpot for QuickBooks

Intuit has introduced HubSpot for QuickBooks, an integration between QuickBooks Online and the customer relationship management software. The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the importance of high-level customer communication, which makes this offering particularly timely.

Currently, the offering is available only to QuickBooks Online Advanced users. Intuit plans to continue to collaborate with HubSpot on solutions that meet the demands of businesses as they grow. Together, the companies will also pursue joint activities that raise awareness of HubSpot for QuickBooks. These efforts are hoped to attract new customers seeking a well-integrated set of solutions to address their combined CRM and financial management needs.

“By teaming up with HubSpot, we are helping small businesses digitally transform and address their top two pain points — getting paid and managing customers,” said Bobby Morrison, chief sales officer at Intuit, in a statement. “The combination of our product portfolios will create tremendous value for small businesses around the world. This is the first step in a multi-pronged relationship that will only grow over time.”

“Businesses have become more aware of the importance of creating a great customer experience, and their efforts must include both front and back office functions. Unfortunately, a great front office experience alone can't make up for back office friction," said Andrew Lindsay, senior vice president of corporate development and business development for HubSpot, in a statement. "HubSpot and QuickBooks are collaborating to solve this through our integrated products and shared go-to-market efforts. Customers will enjoy a seamless customer experience and be able to connect their front and back office data to gain deeper insights."

A small business must be a QuickBooks Online customer and have a HubSpot account to take advantage of the free HubSpot for QuickBooks integration. ( Click here for more information.)

HubSpot for QuickBooks will mean that accountants and business users won’t have to manually transfer information from the CRM application into their accounting software, which requires communication and workflows between departments. A customer’s intent to purchase (the front-end customer relationship management) is automatically captured and then integrated with a company’s recognition of revenue once the purchase is completed (in the back-end financial or enterprise resource planning system).

