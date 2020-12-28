© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Invoiced app links on-premise software to cloud

By Ranica Arrowsmith December 28, 2020, 11:47 a.m. EST 1 Min Read
Invoiced, which makes accounts receivable automation, has released ERP Connect, a new solution for connecting on-premise ERP and accounting software with the Invoiced A/R Cloud.

ERP Connect is a downloadable app that is free to use with the purchase of the Invoiced platform. Features include:

  • Cross-platform compatibility: The app works on Windows, MacOS and Linux;
  • Safety and security: The app securely connects with Invoiced.com, keeping IT environments safe while avoiding firewall obstacles;
  • Rich data access: It can be connected with dozens of endpoints for syncing invoices, customers, contacts, credit notes, payments, estimates, payment plans, and more;
  • Ease of deployment: Businesses can reduce time to deploy with the easy-to-use developer toolset, and manage integrations with built-in sync monitoring and event logging; and,
  • File support: The app lets businesses send invoice PDFs and other file attachments to Invoiced.com.

“Our new ERP Connect application makes it easier than ever for businesses who rely on on-premise ERP and accounting software to automate and accelerate their accounts receivable function,” said Jared King, co-founder and CEO of Invoiced, in a statement. “Because many businesses are committed to their on-premise systems of record, ERP Connect enables them to maintain that core IT posture without having to miss out on cutting-edge AR innovations we’re continuously delivering via our cloud-based platform.”

Jared King and Parag Patel, cofounders of Invoiced.
Ranica Arrowsmith
Technology editor, Accounting Today
