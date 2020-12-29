IRS CI counts down its top cases of the year

The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division is in a nostalgic mood, releasing a retrospective this week of its top five cases of the year in a multiday countdown through its Twitter handle @IRS_CI .

The five-day countdown began Monday and will run through Jan. 1, highlighting the agency’s most prominent and high-profile investigations in 2020.

On Monday, IRS CI cited the case of an attorney who was sentenced to 60 months in prison for evading over $1.5 million in taxes. On Tuesday, they spotlighted the case of a tax preparer who was sentenced to 109 months in prison for preparing false returns, conspiracy and mail fraud. He obtained refunds totaling over $3 million, but kept over $1.3 million of that amount for himself.

“The first annual IRS Criminal Investigation Top Five Cases is an exciting look back at just a small fraction of the vital work conducted over the last year by the IRS-CI workforce,” said IRS Criminal Investigation chief Jim Lee in a statement Monday. “Despite the many challenges encountered during 2020, our special agents and support staff exceeded all expectations and continued to execute on the agency’s broad investigative portfolio. There are a hundred other cases that could easily make this list, which goes to the quality and the impact our cases have on tax administration.”

Besides Twitter, the New Year's countdown of cases is also being memorialized on this page on IRS.gov.

