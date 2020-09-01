© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Login
Sign Up

Tags

IRS Tax regulations

IRS finalizes regs on BEAT for multinationals

By Michael Cohn September 01, 2020, 5:26 p.m. EDT 1 Min Read
Register now

The Internal Revenue Service released final regulations Tuesday for the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or BEAT for short, a part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that is supposed to discourage multinational corporations from shifting their profits overseas to avoid taxes.

The BEAT regime focuses on large U.S. corporations that make deductible payments to related foreign parties as a strategy for tax avoidance. As the regulations were being finalized, corporate tax professionals asked for more guidance and leeway in areas such as gross receipts, the base erosion percentage, aggregate groups and rules relating to short taxable years.

The final regulations offer more detailed guidance about how to figure some BEAT calculations for groups of related taxpayers. The final regs also include rules allowing taxpayers to waive deductions for purposes of the BEAT, and extra guidance on partnerships and anti-abuse rules.

Michael Cohn
Editor-in-chief, AccountingToday.com
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.
IRS Tax regulations Corporate taxes Tax avoidance BEPS International taxes
MORE FROM ACCOUNTING TODAY