IRS launches ID-theft info page

Aiming to improve online access to information on identity theft and data security, the IRS has unveiled its Identity Theft Central page. The page includes information on how to report ID theft and how taxpayers can protect themselves against phishing and other online scams.

Information on the page includes actions for victims of ID theft, tax professionals’ legal responsibilities, signs of ID theft and phishing email scams, and steps for protection of computers and phones.

The IRS, state tax agencies and the tax industry, a.k.a. the “Security Summit,” claims “substantial progress” against tax-related ID theft in the past five years, but scammers still constantly look for ways to steal the identities of individuals, tax professionals and businesses to file fraudulent returns.

