© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

NATP announces 2020 TaxCon virtual event

By 
Sean McCabe
June 02, 2020, 4:49 p.m. EDT
Share
Register now

The National Association of Tax Professionals is hosting its 2020 TaxCon event, held online in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, July 27-31, 2020.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: ADDITIONAL COVERAGE
  1. Gusto aids accountants in helping clients apply for PPP loans
  2. IRS allows remote signatures on retirement plan elections
  3. FASB defers revenue recognition and leases standards for private companies and nonprofits due to coronavirus

The event will feature live interaction with accounting instructors, attendees and exhibitors throughout the week. Attendees can earn up to 55 CPE from the event's 39 sessions.

Session topics include virtual currency, ethics, tax reporting of foreign business, Section 529 plans, succession planning for small businesses, cannabis and retirement, among others.

The opening session, held on July 27 at 9 a.m. CST, will feature Sharyn Fisk, director of the IRS Office of Professional Responsibility, and Patti Newcomer, vice president of marketing at Intuit ProConnect.

More information is available on the NATP's site here.

Sean McCabe
Senior editor, Accounting Today
Share
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.

Tags

Accounting educationNATPCoronavirus
MORE FROM ACCOUNTING TODAY