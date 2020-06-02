NATP announces 2020 TaxCon virtual event

The National Association of Tax Professionals is hosting its 2020 TaxCon event, held online in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, July 27-31, 2020.

The event will feature live interaction with accounting instructors, attendees and exhibitors throughout the week. Attendees can earn up to 55 CPE from the event's 39 sessions.

Session topics include virtual currency, ethics, tax reporting of foreign business, Section 529 plans, succession planning for small businesses, cannabis and retirement, among others.

The opening session, held on July 27 at 9 a.m. CST, will feature Sharyn Fisk, director of the IRS Office of Professional Responsibility, and Patti Newcomer, vice president of marketing at Intuit ProConnect.

More information is available on the NATP's site here.

