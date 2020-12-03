NJCPA announces 10 winners of CPA Exam Fee Lottery

The New Jersey Society of CPAs awarded 10 of its members $750 each to go toward their CPA Exam fee costs as part of its CPA Exam Fee Lottery.

The recipients had to be either student or CPA candidate members of the NJCPA and were selected at random in November from a pool of more than 70 candidates.

To be eligible, the recipients had to be signed up to take the first part of the CPA Exam between Dec. 1, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2021. They also needed to be currently enrolled in a New Jersey college or university, or have graduated within the last five years. They also could not receive any exam-related compensation from their employers.

This year's winners include:



Solmayra De La Cruz, student at Seton Hall University;

Kevin Fabiano, accountant at Brendon Pierson;

Katherine Gurski, staff accountant at Miesel, Tuteur & Lewis;

Nicole Kinney, student at Drew University;

Nicole Marsh, student at Atlantic Cape Community College;

Katharine Meza, student at Kean University;

Odalis Nunez-Cardenas, staff accountant at Lerch, Vinci & Higgins;

Shabsai Palley, student at Fairleigh Dickinson University-Lakewood;

Diane Pineda, senior accountant KRS CPAs, LLC; and

Oyungerel Tumendelger, student at Rider University.

“We are always looking for ways to assist the next generation of accounting professionals, particularly with the financial burden of becoming a CPA,” said NJCPA CEO and executive director Ralph Albert Thomas in a statement. “Amid such trying times this year, it is a pleasure to continue this tradition.”



NJCPA CEO and executive director Ralph Albert Thomas

For more information on the NJCPA, visit its site here.

