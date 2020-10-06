NJCPA announces 2021 student scholarships

The New Jersey Society of CPAs is accepting scholarship applications from local high school seniors and college accounting majors.

The NJCPA Scholarship Fund will $1,500, one-year scholarships for college-bound New Jersey high school seniors intending on majoring in accounting. The Scholarship Fund will also award $6,500, one-year scholarships to current accounting students attending New Jersey colleges or universities who are now in their junior or senior year and entering an accounting-related graduate program.

Scholarships are awarded based on factors including academic performance, standardized test scores, personalized essays and interviews.

“Students today have real-world challenges in pursuing a career in accounting,” said Chris Lovasz, president of the NJCPA Scholarship Fund and managing director at Deloitte & Touche, in a statement. “These scholarships provide financial support to these individuals as they complete the rigorous education requirements to become a CPA.”

“We are always pleased to award scholarships to deserving students and especially this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic when help may be needed more than ever,” said Ralph Albert Thomas (pictured), CEO and executive director of the NJCPA, in a statement. “The generosity of our members who donated to the Scholarship Fund is greatly appreciated.”

Applications are open through Dec. 11, 2020, for high school students, and Jan. 8, 2021, for college students. Winners will be notified in early March. For more information, head to the NJCPA's site here.