PCAOB announces 2020-21 scholarship recipients

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board announced on Monday that 234 accounting and auditing students from U.S. colleges and universities will receive $10,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.

PCAOB scholars are nominated by their colleges and universities. Nominated students must be enrolled in accounting degree programs. Schools are also encouraged to consider students from groups currently underrepresented in the accounting profession.

"Our PCAOB scholars represent the future leaders of the accounting and auditing profession,” said PCAOB chairman William Duhnke. “We congratulate them for their academic dedication and achievements, and we wish them the best as they complete their education and begin their careers in the profession.”

The scholarships are made possible by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, which states that monetary penalties imposed by the PCAOB in its disciplinary proceedings can be utilized to fund merit scholarships for students in accredited accounting degree programs across the country.

For the full list of this year's scholarship recipients, head to the PCAOB's site here.

