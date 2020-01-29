Prager Metis adds D'Arcangelo offices

Prager Metis, a Top 100 Firm based in New York City, has expanded its presence in the Empire State by adding three downstate offices of another firm, D’Arcangelo & Co. LLP.

The combination will add three new offices for Prager Metis in Poughkeepsie, Rye Brook, and Millbrook, New York. However, D’Arcangelo also has several offices in Upstate New York, and those will remain under the D’Arcangelo name.

The combination with Prager Metis will be retroactively effective as of Jan. 1, 2020. Whitman Business Advisors CEO Phil Whitman acted as facilitator for both Prager Metis and D’Arcangelo.

“We are excited to have such a talented team join Prager Metis,” says Lori Roth, national managing partner of Prager Metis. “We look forward to extending our footprint in New York State and providing excellent, personalized service to the region’s business and individual population.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Prager Metis ranked 51st on Accounting Today’s 2019 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $97.03 million in annual revenue.

Twelve team members from D’Arcangelo will be joining Prager Metis as partners and principals, along with approximately 75 other staffers. Prager Metis has over 100 partners and principals and over 600 team members.

“We are excited to join a firm whose culture and philosophy are so closely aligned with ours,” said James D’Arcangelo, managing partner of the Rye Brook office, in a statement.

Prager Metis also posted a video on YouTube about the merger.