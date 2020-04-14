Prometric extends testing site closures due to coronavirus

CPA Exam testing administrator Prometric has announced an extension of the closure of its testing sites, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, until April 30, 2020, after previously announcing a tentative April 16 return date.

"After closely monitoring the ever-changing events associated with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including ordinances from state and local governments plus recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and WHO (World Health Organization), Prometric has concluded that test centers in the United States and Canada will remain closed through April 30," Prometric said in a statement. "Prometric will automatically cancel scheduled appointments from April 16 to April 30 and clear Notices to Schedule (NTS). Candidates may then reschedule at their convenience. Please watch for an email from Prometric prior to your testing date confirming cancellation and providing instructions for next steps."

Prometric anticipates opening its test centers on May 1 in "select areas of the United States and Canada minimally impacted by the virus," with these decisions being made at the "test center level, not at the state level." Prometric urges test-takers to check its site for test center statuses in both the United States and abroad.

Furthermore, all Notices to Schedule with expirations between April 1 and June 30, 2020, have been extended until Sept. 30, 2020. No action is required by candidates, nor is there any need to contact the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy or a local Board of Accountancy. NASBA added on its site that if an exam credit expires outside of this window, test-takers will need to "follow normal policies to request an extension."

NASBA added that it has identified all candidates who have an open NTS and credit expiring through June 30, 2020, and provided this information to state boards to recommend granting an extension of credit if the candidate is impacted. Due to the closure of many board offices, though, these decisions will not be made until boards resume their normal hours.

When test centers do eventually re-open, Prometric noted that social distancing measures will be enacted. This will result in "fewer testing appointments be available to schedule in order to allow appropriate distance between test takers in the centers." Measures will include candidates being allowed to wear masks, cleaning of all desks between tests, disinfection of test centers and more. Information on these procedures will be provided to all candidates.

Test center closures will also not affect the previously announced Continuous Testing model for U.S. candidates, which is still set to launch on July 1. All appointments past April 30 will remain scheduled, with candidates responsible for either attending their exam or rescheduling.

NASBA is accepting questions at cpaexam@nasba.org and urged candidates to monitor its social media channels and site for the latest updates.

