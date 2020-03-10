Sage Intacct debuts construction management solution

Sage Intacct, an ERP provider for small to medium sized businesses, has introduced Sage Intacct Construction, a new module for construction companies that harnesses the Sage 300 Construction software (formerly Sage Timberline) and plugs it into Intacct’s cloud platform.

Sage Intacct Construction is designed to help construction financial managers (CFMs) to make critical financial decisions, and track and manage costs and productivity in real time, from any location.

Features include:



True Cloud solution – A system with real-time access from anywhere, available at any time, and software that is always up to date.

– A system with real-time access from anywhere, available at any time, and software that is always up to date. Multi-entity consolidation – The growth of business in construction can drive the need for large numbers of legal entities. Sage Intacct Construction reduces the time for a typical financial consolidation from up to 100 hours down to just minutes, the company claims.

– The growth of business in construction can drive the need for large numbers of legal entities. Sage Intacct Construction reduces the time for a typical financial consolidation from up to 100 hours down to just minutes, the company claims. Dimensional reporting – The software provides analysis of actual and estimated project costs using live data, without the need to export to a spreadsheet. CFMs can now assess their financial data by project, task or other configurable dimensions to analyze the data and make decisions.

– The software provides analysis of actual and estimated project costs using live data, without the need to export to a spreadsheet. CFMs can now assess their financial data by project, task or other configurable dimensions to analyze the data and make decisions. Project estimates – CFMs can track and manage costs and productivity throughout the full life cycle of a project, with several specific functions including estimates, job controls, and accounting.

“Sage Intacct Construction brings together the most trusted names in the accounting and construction software industries – Sage Intacct and Sage Timberline,” said Dustin Anderson, vice president of Sage Construction and Real Estate, in a statement. “Construction firms can easily integrate with an array of operational applications to ensure they are using the best technology available to address their specific business needs.”

“Sage Intacct Construction caters to the ever-expanding role of construction financial managers by giving them faster access to real-time financial and operational data, while streamlining processes to free up time for more business analysis,” said Nancy Harris, managing director of Sage North America, also in a statement. “For today’s CFM, it’s no longer enough to report on what happened yesterday. Financial leaders need to know what’s happening right now and need real-time data to anticipate what will happen in the future.”

Additional functionality will roll out over the next several months and will include retainage billing and payables, Procore integration, and change management. Learn more about Sage Intacct Construction here.

