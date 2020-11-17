Sales Tax Institute names 2020 Sales Tax Nerd

The Sales Tax Institute has announced the recipient of its 2020 Sales Tax Nerd Award, which recognizes “a dedicated passion and commitment to the study and practice of sales tax.”

The winner, Kelly Smith, is the director of tax compliance at Evolve Vacation Rental in Denver.

“This was a tough decision, as we had six amazing finalists, but Kelly stood out from the others,” said Sales Tax Institute founder Diane Yetter in a statement. “Her determination to learn and advance in her career was unmatched. Kelly’s interest and devotion to sharing her knowledge also contributed to her being selected. She is excited to pursue avenues as a speaker and educator in an industry that few have worked in and even fewer have developed an expertise in. She is fully committed to giving back to help others learn. I’m excited to learn the nuances of the lodging industry from her!”

“I've been a self-proclaimed Sales Tax Nerd for years. This award made it official!” Smith said in a statement. “With almost 16 years of indirect tax experience, I've had lots of opportunity to share my nerdiness with others, and this award has truly validated my efforts.”



Smith will receive a scholarship to attend a Sales Tax Institute course, a one-year membership to the Sales Tax Institute Sales Tax Nerd Community, a year of mentorship with Yetter, and a prize package full of sales tax nerd merchandise.

