Scaling New Heights heads to Texas for 2021

Woodard Events announced that its signature Scaling New Heights conference will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2021, on June 20-23.

The theme of the 2021 event — whose 2020 edition wrapped up earlier this month in Orlando, Florida — will be “Unstoppable.”

“Though the challenges facing accountants may seem daunting, they are not insurmountable,” said SNH host Joe Woodard, in a statement. “So, we designed Scaling New Heights 2021 to equip accounting and bookkeeping professionals to address these challenges through the modernization of their practices, the standardization of their processes, the deployment of highly efficient and scalable business models, the development of a distinctive brand, the increase of their technical proficiencies, and the effective pricing of their services. In other words, Scaling New Heights 2021 will equip accountants and bookkeepers to be unstoppable.”

The annual event, one of the largest in the field, aims to bring together bookkeepers, accountants, tax preparers and other professionals together with software and technology vendors to help them better leverage technology to build strong practices and become better advisors to their clients.

For more information, visit ScalingNewHeights.com.


