SmartBooks partners with Staples in new store concept

Outsourced accounting and business services firm SmartBooks is partnering with Staples Connect to serve the stores’ small-business customers.

With Staples Connect, office supply company Staples is aiming to reinvent its traditional stores with community event spaces, coworking facilities, podcast studios, new layouts and a range of professional services for small businesses, including tax and accounting.

“Staples is excited to be collaborating with SmartBooks to offer finance, accounting and tax support to our small-business customers,” said Elissa Mekal, category merchant with Staples Connect, in a statement. “SmartBooks’ exclusive focus on small business and its ability to offer a customized solution for any sized budget is going to be a tremendous value add.”

The Staples Connect concept has been rolled out in six stores in the Boston area. Customers in the Needham and Somerville locations can now get free video consultations with experienced accountants, CPAs, and others on their business challenges, as well as access to other professional services.

“Every small-business owner needs help with finance, legal, and marketing,” said SmartBooks CEO Calvin Wilder in a statement. “One of the biggest challenges many small business owners face is how to evaluate who is trustworthy and competent to help with these important tasks, and SmartBooks is thrilled to be that trusted outsource finance partner for Staples Connect customers.”

