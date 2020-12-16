Survey opens for 2021 Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders
December 16, 2020, 10:30 a.m. EST 1 Min Read
Accounting Today is in the midst of compiling its annual lists of the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders, and is looking for more top-notch accounting firms to consider.
The two prestigious lists rank the top firms by revenue both nationwide and in specific regions of the country — and this year we intend to expand all of our regional listings to include more leading firms. Last year’s Top 100 Firms/Regional Leaders report is available online.
If you believe your firm should be considered for either list and you haven’t been contacted, or for more information on qualifying, please e-mail Daniel Hood at Daniel.Hood@Arizent.com. Final submission of candidate information is due by Jan. 21, 2020.
The lists will be published in March.