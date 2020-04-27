Thomson Reuters, PrimeGlobal announce diversity-focused partnership

Thomson Reuters has announced a multi-year, international partnership with accounting firm association PrimeGlobal to produce a series of virtual events focused on the future of the accounting, tax and audit industries.

The series of webinars will focus on a variety of issues, from corporate planning in an ever-changing business environment, to promoting diversity within the profession. Leaders from both organizations will also participate in a series of virtual events covering topics from goal development and to better organizational leadership.

The series will launch May 15, 2020, with its first event, “Stepping Up into Tomorrow: Making Your Development Plan Work for You,” which will focus on Latin America, followed by a series beginning June 1 that will feature an interactive session covering how women have navigated their professional lives.

“The past few months have served as a stark reminder on how interconnected we all truly are, and in that spirit, what better way to empower the next phase of our profession’s development than by finding new ways to inform and cultivate a community of stronger, more capable tax professionals,” said Charlotte Rushton, president of tax and accounting professionals at Thomson Reuters, in a statement. “We’re proud to enter into this partnership that will allow for not only a free flow of ideas and experiences, but foster the careers of these executives both burgeoning and advancing in the industry, putting them on a path to success for years to come.”

“During these challenging times, the world needs the strongest leadership possible to help business build resilience and, ultimately, drive the recovery, and that’s why we’re excited to work with a company like Thomson Reuters that shares our values,” said Stephen Heathcote, CEO at PrimeGlobal, in a statement. “Over the months ahead, we will focus on shining a light on the many inspiring women leaders across PrimeGlobal member firms and within Thomson Reuters, while creating a forum that allows for everyone to participate in the future of our industry.”