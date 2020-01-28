TJS Deemer Dana acquires Vertisys

TJS Deemer Dana, a Georgia-based accounting firm, is expanding into the technology industry by acquiring Vertisys, an IT services firm in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta.

The deal will enable TJSDD to help its clients with not only their accounting and financial needs, but also with technology, cybersecurity and productivity issues. Financial terms were not disclosed. Vertisys will continue to operate under its name as a subsidiary of the firm and will remain at its current offices in Marietta.

Vertisys founder and president Matt Baldwin will become a partner at TJSDD, which has 18 partners. Vertisys has 22 employees and TJSDD has 112. With TJSDD’s five other Georgia offices, the firm now has a team of 140 employees.



Baldwin founded Vertisys in 1992 and has been helping clients improve their productivity and data security. Vertisys has clients in the legal profession, along with engineering, construction and other industries.

“We are excited to have Matt and his team join our firm as they bring a great depth of knowledge and are highly respected in the IT industry,” said Tracy Sharkey, TJSDD's former managing partner, in a statement. “Vertisys, much like TJSDD, is committed to helping its clients succeed, and we are excited to expand the ways in which we can partner with clients throughout Georgia. We look forward to working with this great group of talented people."

Sharkey was managing partner at TJSDD during the acquisition and moved into a business development role at the beginning of this year.

Baldwin said he hadn’t been looking for his firm to be acquired. “We have a long history of creating lasting relationships with entrepreneurial businesses in the Greater Atlanta area,” he said in a statement. “While we were not planning to be acquired, after talking to the TJSDD team, we realized that this was an incredible win-win situation. By joining forces with a firm that shares our philosophy and dedication to being progressive while always providing a personalized approach, we can broaden and deepen our existing industry specializations and offer more comprehensive business services to our clients.”