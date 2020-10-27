Vault.com names best accounting internships of 2021

Online career resource Vault.com announced its 2020-2021 rankings of the best accounting internships, along with a number of other best internship categories where accounting firms were represented.

Vault polled more than 11,000 current and former interns this past summer from more than 100 internship programs to determine its rankings. Interns were asked to review their internship experiences, as well as how prestigious they considered an internship at a particular company would be. Interns were asked to only rate companies whose reputations they were familiar with before Vault averaged the scores and ranked them accordingly.

The Big Four were represented on Vault's "Most Prestigious Internships" of 2021, joining the likes of Google, Tesla and Amazon — Deloitte placed at No. 15, followed by EY at No. 22.

Furthermore, accounting firms were well-represented on Vault's 100 Best Internships of 2021, especially in the top 25. WilkinGuttenplan placed at No. 2; PKR O'Connor Davies placed at No. 4; Frazier Deeter at No. 6; Frank, Rimerman + Co. at No. 8; BDO USA at No. 15; Eide Bailly at No. 18; Grant Thornton at No. 19; and Aprio at No. 24.

Vault also ranked internships by industry, including accounting. Vault.com's top accounting internships of 2020-2021 are:

1. WilkinGuttenplan, P.C.

2. PKF O'Connor Davies

3. Frazier Deeter

4. Frank, Rimerman + Co.

5. BDO USA

6. Eide Bailly LLP

7. Grant Thornton

8. Aprio

9. Plante Moran

10. CohnReznick

11. PwC

12. Armanino

13. KPMG

14. Withum

15. Moss Adams

For the full 2021 rankings, head to Vault's site here.