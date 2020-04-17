Veterans set to receive automatic coronavirus stimulus payments

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are partnering with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to deliver economic impact payments automatically to veterans and their beneficiaries, without filling out extra forms, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stimulus payments will automatically go to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments from the VA, even if they haven’t filed their taxes recently.

“Economic impact payments will be issued automatically to our veterans and their families who did not file tax returns for 2018 or 2019,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin (pictured) in a statement Friday. “The Treasury, IRS and VA are working hard to ensure our nation’s heroes receive these payments quickly and without any additional action or paperwork.”



Veterans and their beneficiaries who receive C&P benefit payments from the VA will get a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment with no further action needed on their part. The timing on the payments is still being determined.

The timing on the payments is still being determined. Moving VA recipients into the automatic payment category comes after weeks of ongoing cooperative work between the VA, Treasury and IRS, along with the Bureau of Fiscal Services.

“Since many VA recipients typically aren’t required to file tax returns, the IRS had to work with these other government agencies to determine a way to quickly and accurately deliver Economic Impact Payments to this group,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. “Additional programming work remains, but this step simplifies the process for VA recipients to quickly and easily receive these $1,200 payments automatically. We deeply appreciate the sacrifices and service to our country by each and every veteran and their families, as well as the assistance of VA and the Bureau of Fiscal Services in this effort.”

