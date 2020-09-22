VSCPA forms diversity council

The Virginia Society of CPAs has announced the launch of the VSCPA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council in order to "provide expertise and strategic guidance to [its] members and industry leaders regarding diversity, equity and inclusion."

The 19-member council features a diverse group of society members and leaders from different organizations throughout the state. Anne Hagen, president and CEO of the Masonic Home of Virginia in Henrico, and Krystal McCants, a principal at Yount, Hyde & Barbour PC in Falls Church, will both lead the council.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council aims to:

Advise the VSCPA Board of Directors and staff on programs and policies related to DEI and social justice;

Engage with leaders in the profession, organizations, firms and schools to increase students of color entering the CPA profession; and,

Identify resources to educate society members and their organizations about DEI issues.

“The VSCPA — and our board chair Henry Davis III — have long been committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in the CPA profession; that’s why I am so proud to help lead this new advisory council to amplify our efforts," Hagen said in a statement. "Diverse professions are strong professions. We're dedicated to addressing racial inequity and finding solutions to increase the pipeline of underrepresented groups obtaining the CPA credential."

For more information, head to the VSCPA's site here.

